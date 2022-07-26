Beverley murder inquiry: Woman's body find linked to fatal crash
- Published
A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman was found dead at a house in East Yorkshire.
The woman's body was found at a property on Samman Road in Beverley early on Monday morning after police received reports of concern for safety.
Police said they believed her death may be linked to a fatal collision in the county later that morning.
Officers believe a man left the house in a car which later crashed into a van near Hornsea after a police pursuit.
Humberside Police said the man was reported to have left the house at about 06:00 BST on Monday in a Volkswagen Polo.
He was later seen by officers on the B1230 between Seaton and Hornsea, where "a short police pursuit ensued".
Half an hour later, the car the man was driving was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van and the driver of the Polo was pronounced dead at the scene.
Meanwhile, the van driver suffered "serious and potentially life-changing injuries" and was being treated in hospital, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said: "While we are in the early stages of our inquiries, I can reassure the public this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing or wider risk to the public.
"As there was a police pursuit, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to be independently reviewed."
He appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
The family of the woman whose body was found at the house in Beverley had been informed of her death, police said.
They were being given support by specially trained officers, the force added.
