Hull park gets giant inflatable walk-through sculpture
A giant inflatable walk-through sculpture is coming to a Hull park.
The Luminarium is described as a "labyrinth of light and colour" and consists of three cavernous domes connected by tunnels and pods.
Visitors to the event in the city's Pearson Park will be able to wander through the arts installation accompanied by an ambient sound track.
The 12-sided structure named Dodecalis measures 181ft (55m) by 94ft (29m) and has toured the world.
On its website, the event's organisers Absolutely Cultured described the family-friendly space as "inspired by Islamic, Gothic and Modern architecture".
"Luminarium is a family-friendly installation that has a calming effect on adults whilst encouraging children to think, question and explore," they said.
"Taking inspiration from natural shapes such as soap bubbles, plant formations and organic cells, the interactive sculpture gives visitors the unique opportunity to enjoy a few minutes of mindfulness."
The structure was designed by Alan Parkinson of Nottingham based Architects of Air.
It will be open from 11:00 BST to 17:00 each day from Tuesday to Saturday 30 July.
Tickets cost £3 per person and can be booked in advance.
