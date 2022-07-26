Family's anger at 'lenient' jail term given to dad's killer
The children of a man killed by a drunk off-duty paramedic have said his prison sentence has "robbed" them of justice.
Robert Woodruff, 36, consumed 10 pints of Guinness before crashing a car and killing cyclist Richard Goodwin on the A1033 in East Yorkshire last June.
He was jailed at Hull Crown Court for five years and four months after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.
Son Sam Goodwin said the sentence "doesn't justify taking a life."
Father-of-five Mr Goodwin, 56, was cycling back from a friend's barbecue and was less than a mile from home when he was hit by Woodruff on 26 June 2021.
The court was told how his body was carried 229.6ft (70m) on the bonnet of the car.
Woodruff, employed by Yorkshire Ambulance Service since 2014, had earlier been seen tailgating a car, before narrowing avoiding colliding with an oncoming vehicle while attempting to overtake.
Witnesses had seen him looking down at his phone on the front passenger seat before crashing.
Sentencing guidelines for the most serious dangerous driving offences have a range of eight to 14 years in custody, but Woodruff's term was reduced because of mitigating factors.
The court heard he had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, had no previous convictions and was given credit for his work as a paramedic.
'Robbed'
But Mr Goodwin's son Sam said the sentence should have been longer.
"We are fully aware what the sentencing guidelines are and it's just we don't feel it's enough for a life. That's what it boils down to.
"The sentencing - you've got a spectrum of eight to 14 years - and the judge went with the minimum of what should have been in our opinion longer."
He added: "We've just been robbed, absolutely robbed. Our dad was our world and now he's just gone and it's so hard to take."
Mr Goodwin's daughter Emily said Woodruff's actions meant her dad wouldn't be able to walk her down the aisle when she gets married.
"My hero has gone and I'm getting married next year without my dad.
"He [Woodruff] gets to see his family... my dad who deserved it won't get to do it.
She added: "My dad was an amazing guy and it just doesn't seem fair. It's an absolute mockery."
