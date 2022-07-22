Archbishop Sentamu Academy: School closes early amid bullying protest concern
A school criticised for having poorly behaved pupils has closed a day early for the summer holidays amid concerns over a protest against bullying.
Archbishop Sentamu Academy in Hull said it had been "strongly advised" by police to shut over "safety" concerns.
It comes after a 13-year-old girl suffered a "serious injury" at the school leading to the arrest of a boy.
A recently published Ofsted inspection rated the school inadequate, citing pupils' behaviour as a reason.
In a letter sent to parents, Helen Winn, the academy's executive principal, said they had been "made aware that a protest against bullying" would be held outside the academy grounds on Friday and it had "caused concern for many within our school community".
Pupils suspended
She said the "safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is paramount", adding they had been "strongly advised" by the local police to close early.
The principal said "poor behaviour" had been highlighted "as a challenge in the Ofsted report" and they had set out actions to "address this issue as swiftly as possible".
She added: "These measures include introducing new behaviour systems and bringing in senior personnel who are expert in managing behaviour.
"We have every confidence that these actions will have the desired effect and I hope that that is reassuring."
Following a visit by Ofsted in May, inspectors said there was not a "calm and orderly environment" in school and that "too many pupils do not show respect to staff".
The inspection found almost one in five pupils had been suspended this year alone and there had been "concerning, and in many cases rising occurrences of poor behaviour".
The report said: "Leaders must take further action to ensure the standards of pupil behaviour are acceptable."
