York A64: Public to help decide dual carriageway plan
A public consultation has been launched to help decide the fate of a busy section of the A64 near York.
Three options are being considered for the Hopgrove junction scheme, which will turn two roundabouts into one and make a new dual carriageway section.
Road users and nearby residents have been given six weeks to have their say on the improvement scheme.
National Highways said it was essential people took part to ensure the right plan was chosen.
The options include dualling the existing carriageway or creating a new dual carriageway away from the A64 route.
Participants are able to take part in a variety of ways, including webinars and public exhibitions.
John Killeen, National Highways project manager, said: "We're asking as many people as possible to have their say on the choices under consideration.
"The options we have put forward will provide quicker journeys and improve safety, reducing collisions and the delays these can cause."
