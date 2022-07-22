Cost of living: Food bank charity warn supplies are running out
A charity which distributes surplus food to charities across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire has warned that it is running out of supplies.
Fareshare said nationally its is receiving 200 tonnes less each month from supermarkets and food producers because of global shortages.
Some local food banks rely on the charity for 45% of their stock.
Jodie Colgrave, who manages the Hull and Humber Fareshare operation, said donations had "simply dried up".
'I've never seen this issue. It's never been this bad," she said.
"We need more supplies to keep going. The demand from our members is so high the way it's going we will run out of food."
The Hull-based operation is one of 30 regional centres and sends food to places including Scarborough and Malton in North Yorkshire as well as North Lincolnshire's Kirton in Lindsey.
"The food that we get at the moment we can't guarantee that anymore. It's pot luck," said Ms Colgrave.
"We do still have stock but whether they can make meal ideas with it, I don't think so anymore."
The impact is being felt by food banks, such as the one run by St Philip's church on the Bilton Grange Estate in east Hull.
Kia Macpherson, who helps at the centre, said they have 300 households on their books and that number was increasing by between eight and 10 each week.
"It's having a really drastic implication for whether we can supply meals to our families or not," she said.
"We are praying that the government declares a national crisis in order open up Defra and funding sources to see us through the winter."
Ms Colgrave said the charity was now "begging" for food from suppliers.
"Everybody has surplus food. All manufacturers, production, there is surplus food out there," she said.
"We need the food so we can supply our members. They are feeding the most vulnerable people in the region.
"Without the food that they get from us, they [food banks] will close."
