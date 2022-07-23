Hull hosts UK Youth Parliament 22nd annual conference
Young people from all over the country have gathered in Hull for the annual conference of the UK Youth Parliament.
Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) aged 11 to 18 are set to debate issues affecting young people at the University of Hull.
They will then vote on which topics will form the Youth Parliament's 2022-24 national campaign.
Logan Richard, 13, MYP for Hull, said: "I'm sure we will have a great conference and make a difference."
He said Youth Parliament members in the city will raise the issues of wellbeing and mental health.
"It's good to hear other young people's experiences, thoughts and ideas," Logan said.
MYPs are elected every two years across the UK and have a responsibility to represent the views of young people in their constituency and pass on information to MPs and local councillors.
Councillor Linda Tock, from Hull City Council's children's services, said: "It's important young people are involved in democracy and politics, and that as decision-makers we hear their thoughts and views."
The three-day event, which started on Friday, will include guest speakers on issues young people have identified as important.
Past talkers have included ex-House of Commons Speaker John Bercow and former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams.
