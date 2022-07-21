Goole Boothferry Bridge to fully reopen after nine-month closure
A busy East Yorkshire road bridge which has been partially closed for nine months is set to fully reopen.
A one-way traffic light system has been in place on Boothferry Bridge, on the A614 near Goole, since November to allow for improvement work.
The lights are due to be removed on Saturday, though work will continue after the reopening, officials said.
The bridge will be completely closed from 10:00 BST on Friday until 06:00 on Saturday, councillors added.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the Friday closure was necessary for "repairs to the road to be carried out in order for the bridge to reopen fully".
A temporary diversion via the M62 Ouse Bridge will be in place on Friday, the council spokesperson added.
Councillor Chris Matthews, council portfolio holder for environment and climate change, thanked motorists for their patience during the lengthy work.
"It will make sure it is in good working order for years to come," he said.
