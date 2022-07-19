Hull: £1,000 reward offer after baby showered with shattered train window glass
A £1,000 reward has been offered after a baby was showered with glass when a brick was thrown through the window of a moving train.
Jason Emmerson and Kristina Vojsovicova were heading home to Hull after a day trip to Beverley with 15-week-old Esme when she was sprayed with glass.
The brick was thrown near Snuff Mill Lane at about 15:45 BST on 21 June, police said.
Operator Northern offered the cash for information leading to an arrest.
Esme's parents said she suffered a "scrape" underneath her left leg and the pram was covered in glass shards up to "6cm long".
They added they were relieved she was not more seriously hurt.
"We were almost arriving into Hull when the brick hit the window and the smashed glass fell into Esme's pram. We were in shock," the couple said.
"We're just so grateful Esme wasn't seriously hurt and want whoever did this to know the impact of their actions. They need to hand themselves in to the police."
Ms Vojsovicova also received minor cuts and was so shaken she said she did not want to travel on trains again.
Tony Baxter, from Northern, said: "This was a totally reckless act by mindless individuals who gave no thought for other people's safety.
"The consequences of a brick hitting a fast-moving train are potentially devastating and we can only give thanks Esme wasn't more seriously injured."
Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact British Transport Police.
