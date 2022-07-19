Corey Dobbe: Man's fatal stabbing prompts bleed kits purchase
Bleed control kits will be installed in Hull, after an appeal by the family of a man who was fatally stabbed.
Corey Dobbe, 23, was found injured on Harleston Close, on the night of 13 June 2021 and died a short time later.
Humberside Police said the inquiry into his death was ongoing and officers were still hunting a suspect.
Hull City Council will provide £1,000 to help purchase two cabinets, which house the specialist kits, at Mr Dobbe's family's request.
The kits, which were introduced following a campaign by the Daniel Baird Foundation, include items such as a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket.
Designed to stop catastrophic blood loss prior to medical help arriving, they can be used for people who have been attacked, involved in a traffic accident or have been injured by a fall in the street.
The cabinets will be placed at two locations in the city centre and the cash will come from the authority's "contingency fund".
Charley Shepherdson, Mr Dobbe's cousin, said while the kits would not have saved his life, the family wanted to give something back in his name.
"The response we have had in such a short time has been amazing," she said.
"We will continue to raise funds for the Hull area and ensure that the community knows where they can access them.
"Equally, we will continue to raise awareness of how vital these kits are. Ultimately, the goal is to have bleed kits readily available in case of any catastrophic bleeds in order to save lives."
Council leader Mike Ross said the equipment "could well save lives" and expressed his "admiration and deepest sympathies to Mr Dobbe's family as they continue to honour Corey's memory by working to provide bleed kits for our city".
"We want everybody in Hull to feel safe and bleed kits are just one way that we can help make our communities feel safer."
Last month, detectives reissued an appeal to find Moise Djuku, who has been the focus of a year-long manhunt.
A £5,000 reward has been offered to help locate him and officers believe he holds "crucial information" into what happened.
