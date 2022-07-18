Grimsby child abduction attempt was mistaken identity, police say
Reports of the attempted abduction of a three-year-old girl was a case of mistaken identity, police have said.
The girl was playing in a garden in Crowland Avenue, Grimsby, when the man approached her and tried to take her away on Wednesday.
A 38-year-old man and a woman, 29, were arrested after they handed themselves in at a police station the next day.
Humberside Police said the girl was mistaken for a missing child they had been searching for.
The 29-year-old woman had been told her daughter had had an accident whilst out with friends and had been in the area trying to find her, officers said.
'Good intent'
The force added: "The 38-year-old man could see the woman was distressed in her search and came to her aid.
"In an attempt to locate the woman's daughter, the man mistook a three-year-old girl for the lady's daughter.
"This was a call of good intent, and we would always encourage anybody with any concerns to contact us so we can carry out all necessary inquiries."
The man and the woman have both been released with no further action to be taken against them.
