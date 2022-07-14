Grimsby: Two arrested after couple try to snatch girl from garden
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a three-year-old girl.
The girl was in a front garden in Coventry Avenue, Grimsby, when a couple approached her and tried to take her away at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday.
Humberside Police said officers were deployed to the scene in a bid to locate the suspects.
The force said a man, aged 38, and a woman, aged 29, handed themselves in to police on Thursday and were arrested.
