Beverley: Dog tied to sandbag found dead in canal
- Published
An animal charity is appealing for the public's help after a dog tied to a sandbag was found dead in an East Yorkshire canal.
The female greyhound was recovered from Beverley Beck by a local animal volunteer, the RSPCA said.
A length of rope connected the dog's neck and the weight.
The charity said it wanted to speak to two men known locally as "Nick" and "Bozza", who may have had possession of the dog.
The pair, who have been seen driving a white flatbed van, may have information, an RSPCA spokesperson said.
The body of the three-year-old dog was found on 18 June near Waterside Road in Beverley, where the canal meets the River Hull.
Tom Hutton, from the RSPCA, said an investigation had found the animal, which had been microchipped, had been "passed from pillar to post".
He added: "She was initially rehomed by her owner, but the person who took her on decided he didn't want her and gave her up to two people in a nearby village.
"The next thing we know is she is dead in the canal."
The RSPCA said it was appealing for anyone who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area, particularly on the evening of Friday 17 June.
