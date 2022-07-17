Sutton-on-Hull: Village to honour WW2 dead with new memorial
By Kevin Shoesmith
BBC News
- Published
An East Yorkshire village will honour 13 people killed in World War Two with a new memorial.
Men from Sutton-on-Hull killed in World War One are remembered on a stone tribute next to St James' Church, but not those from World War Two.
The new commemoration will stand next to the existing memorial and include the names of servicemen who died between 1939 and 1945.
Councillor Terry Keal said it is "only right" they are honoured.
Two brothers and a 16-year-old apprentice are included, he said.
Remembering the war dead
The full list of men to feature on the memorial are:
- Guardsman David Blyth, The Coldstream Guards
- Flying Officer Stuart Downes, Royal Air Force
- Cpl Sydney Johnson, Royal Army Service Corps
- Marine Frank Pinkney, Royal Navy
- Pte James Pitcher, York and Lancaster Regiment
- App Kenneth Rowntree, Merchant Navy
- Pilot Officer Harold Rowntree, Royal Air Force
- Pilot Officer Derek Minden Sharp, Royal Air Force
- Lance Bombardier Douglas Shearsmith, Royal Artillery
- Able Seaman George Shepherdson, Royal Navy
- Cpl Horace Stone, Lincolnshire Regiment
- 1st Officer John Hawkes Williamson, Trinity House
- Company Sergeant Major Walter Williamson, East Yorkshire Regiment
Mr Keal, with help from The Sutton and Wawne Museum, researched the village's war dead using records kept by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC).
Hull City Council has granted permission for the memorial, Mr Keal confirmed.
He added: "This list, to the best of our knowledge, is complete. The majority of these 13 people are commemorated on stones abroad.
"I thought it's only right they are commemorated here in the village - their home."
Mr Keal said the Rowntree family lost two sons, including 16-year-old Kenneth, an apprentice merchant seaman.
The memorial will be unveiled to the public on 11 November - Armistice Day - and is being paid for from the Sutton ward budget.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.