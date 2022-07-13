M62 Ouse Bridge: Lane to reopen after months of repairs
- Published
Highways officials have announced a partial reopening of the M62 Ouse Bridge after months of repairs.
A lane of the eastbound carriageway along with the exit for junction 37 at Howden is due to reopen in the early hours of Thursday.
Drivers using that section of motorway have faced delays since April to allow engineers to repair a bridge joint.
The lane is only for use by traffic wanting to leave at junction 37, National Highways said.
Through traffic will continue to use the contraflow on the westbound carriageway with motorists urged to pay close attention to the signage.
Two lanes on the eastbound carriageway have been closed since April with a contraflow system and reduced speed limit introduced.
The third lane was closed in May after vibrations were found to have damaged the structure, requiring extra work.
The partial reopening was supposed to happen last week but was postponed.
National Highways said bridging plates had now been secured into place over the damaged bridge joint and successfully tested.
To enable the opening, it said some small repairs were needed which meant all eastbound lanes in the contraflow would be closed from junction 36 from 22:00 BST on Wednesday with traffic diverted over Boothferry Bridge.
Phil Jepps, National Highways' programme delivery manager, apologised for the delay.
He said there would be short overnight closures on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to inspect the bridging plates, with traffic diverted on to the contraflow.
It is hoped work to install "longer-term" bridging plates would be completed by September.
