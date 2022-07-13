North Lincolnshire to give free swimming for children over summer holidays
- Published
Thousands of free swimming sessions are available to children in North Lincolnshire across the summer.
North Lincolnshire Council said all five of its pools will offer no-charge swims for under-16s from 25 July until 4 September.
The council said the "inflation-busting" offer would be a "welcome boost this year".
Council pools in Scunthorpe, Brigg, Crowle and Barton-upon-Humber, and at Epworth, will all take part.
"It is not the first time we have done this but we expect it will be a welcome boost this year," said Mr Waltham.
"We know global inflation is really having an impact on people's pockets and hard-working parents across North Lincolnshire are having to respond."
Mr Waltham said the free sessions across the area will keep children entertained without costing parents a penny.
Cllr Carl Sherwood said swimming is a really important life skill, "It is also a really good way for children to stay active, keeping them fit and healthy while they have lots of fun too" he added.
The council funded sessions will be offered at:
- The Pods, Scunthorpe
- Ancholme Leisure Centre, Brigg
- Axholme North Leisure Centre, Crowle
- Baysgarth, Barton-upon-Humber
- Riddings Community Hub, Scunthorpe
- Epworth Swimming Pool
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.