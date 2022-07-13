North Lincolnshire to give free swimming for children over summer holidays

North Lincolnshire Council said Riddings Community Hub in Scunthorpe is one of the pools where swimming will be free for children this summer holidays

Thousands of free swimming sessions are available to children in North Lincolnshire across the summer.

North Lincolnshire Council said all five of its pools will offer no-charge swims for under-16s from 25 July until 4 September.

The council said the "inflation-busting" offer would be a "welcome boost this year".

Council pools in Scunthorpe, Brigg, Crowle and Barton-upon-Humber, and at Epworth, will all take part.

"We know global inflation is really having an impact on people's pockets and hard-working parents across North Lincolnshire are having to respond."

Mr Waltham said the free sessions across the area will keep children entertained without costing parents a penny.

Cllr Carl Sherwood said swimming is a really important life skill, "It is also a really good way for children to stay active, keeping them fit and healthy while they have lots of fun too" he added.

The council funded sessions will be offered at:

  • The Pods, Scunthorpe
  • Ancholme Leisure Centre, Brigg
  • Axholme North Leisure Centre, Crowle
  • Baysgarth, Barton-upon-Humber
  • Riddings Community Hub, Scunthorpe
  • Epworth Swimming Pool

