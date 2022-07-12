Archbishop Sentamu Academy: Boy arrested after girl seriously injured
A teenage boy has been arrested after a 13-year-old girl suffered a "serious injury" at a Hull school, police have said.
The BBC understands the girl was injured at Archbishop Sentamu Academy, a secondary school with 1,400 pupils.
Humberside Police said it was called at 16:00 BST on Friday, informing them about an "incident" earlier that day.
The girl is "stable" in hospital, while the boy arrested in connection with the incident has been bailed, police said.
A force spokesperson added: "The matter is being investigated by detectives and a number of enquiries have already been carried out to establish the full circumstances."
Details of the injury have not been officially released.
Hull East MP Karl Turner, whose constituency includes the school, said senior leaders were taking the matter "incredibly seriously".
He added: "At this stage, I think it incumbent on me to support the school, the local authority, and the police in any way that I can."
