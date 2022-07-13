Commonwealth Games: Queen's Baton Relay Yorkshire leg continues
- Published
The Queen's Baton Relay is set to continue its tour of Yorkshire ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The relay began the English leg of its tour on the 4 July and included a tour of London during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
It will be carried through Hull, Beverley, Market Weighton, York, Malton, Scarborough, Robin Hood's Bay and Whitby on Wednesday.
Its journey will continue onto the north east of England on Thursday.
The baton, which has already completed an international route, is travelling the length and breadth of England, stopping in 180 locations.
On Tuesday it travelled through South and West Yorkshire and will begin its tour on Wednesday at the Deep in Hull.
Zoe Barratt is one of three bearers chosen to carry the baton in York.
She will take it from York Minster to Gillygate, from where it will be carried up onto the city walls.
She was nominated as a baton bearer for her work with the Girl Guide Association and with local disabled children's charity, Stimulate.
Ms Barratt said she would be cheered on at the end of her run by family, friends and her children shouting "that's Mummy".
After York the relay will head to Malton and Scarborough.
Paul May from Selby, who has raised more than £15,000 for cancer charities, will take the baton down Malton's High Street.
His fundraising was inspired by his mother, who has had cancer on five occasions.
Mr May, who was also chosen to carry the Olympic torch in 2012, said while his mother is proud of him carrying the baton he is "more proud of her for what she has endured".
The baton will complete its Yorkshire journey with a tour of Robin Hood's Bay and then a trip on a RNLI lifeboat to Whitby Abbey.
Organiser of the event say the Queen's Baton boasts a 360 degree camera, LED lighting, a heartrate sensor, a Queen's message compartment and atmospheric sensors with laser technology which analyse the environmental conditions wherever it is in the world.
The relay will end at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the games' opening ceremony.
