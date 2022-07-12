Roadside job-hunter Craig Driver 'ecstatic' after landing job
- Published
A job-seeker who held a sign at the roadside publicly appealing for work has landed a role with an East Yorkshire charity.
Father-of-one Craig Driver stood next to the busy A165, in Coniston, for days with passers-by applauding his work ethic.
Now he has been offered a position with The Hull and East Yorkshire (HEY) Smile Foundation, with bosses saying his "unusual approach" to job-hunting "made him stand out".
Mr Driver, 49, said: "I am ecstatic."
An employee alerted chief executive Andy Barber and head of business and communications Ann Newlove after spotting Mr Driver.
He impressed at interview, and after checks were completed, took up his post on Monday.
The charity manages projects "that reach thousands of people in need" and Mr Driver will focus on its "diverse property estate".
Ms Newlove said: "Craig has exactly the skills we're looking for and haven't been able to find. He comes to us with experience of construction and facilities project management as well as the softer skills we need from a previous role as a housing officer."
"The charitable sector has a recruitment crisis and finding people with a can-do attitude that will help us to build stronger, healthier, and happier communities is important to our success. Craig is just what we need. We wish him and his family well."
Mr Driver, who lives with his wife Diana and their seven-year-old son in Brandesburton, left his job in construction after suffering a stroke in 2019.
He had applied for hundreds of jobs since then and had more than a dozen interviews, but he faced tough competition because of the pandemic.
Mr Driver said: "I have a wife and a little boy, I want to look after them. I now have that chance."
