Hull police officer 'used handcuffs as a weapon', hearing told
By Kevin Shoesmith
BBC News
- Published
A police officer used "totally disproportionate" force when using a "leg sweep" to floor a handcuffed woman in a shop, a misconduct hearing heard.
Humberside PC Henry Green said the move had been needed to control "aggressive" Theresa Harrison.
The hearing also heard he used a set of handcuffs "as a weapon" to strike a man on the head.
The force said PC Green's actions amounted to gross misconduct.
Ian Mullarkey, presenting the case, said PC Green and PC James Suddaby - who is not accused of any wrongdoing - had been sent to Tesco Express, on Newland Avenue, Hull, at 11:26 BST on 6 June 2019.
The officers had been told two men and a woman, suspected of burglary, were at the store.
PC Green's body-worn camera footage, played to the hearing, showed him approaching Callum Semper who had been paying for goods.
Mr Semper had been "entirely compliant" when told he was under arrest, said Mr Mullarkey.
As his colleague was handcuffing Miss Harrison, a second man made off, prompting PC Green to give chase. When he returned, PC Suddaby had hold of both Mr Semper and Miss Harrison, said Mr Mullarkey.
PC Green was heard to say, "I'll grab him" and took hold of Mr Semper around the bicep and Ms Harrison "also seemingly around the bicep", Mr Mullarkey said.
Miss Harrison complained about the way she was being handled, the hearing was told.
PC Green then carried out what was described as a "leg sweep", causing Ms Harrison to fall "while in handcuffs and therefore unable to break her fall", said Mr Mullarkey.
PC Green had "failed to adequately support or control her fall", he added.
The officer is then alleged to have said, "You can stay there, sweetheart".
Mr Mullarkey suggested PC Green was not afraid for his safety but rather he was "agitated, excited and confrontational".
PC Green then turned towards Mr Semper, took hold of him with both hands, and used a set of handcuffs "as a weapon" to strike Mr Semper to the head, Mr Mullarkey alleged.
In interview, PC Green only admitted punching Mr Semper.
'Fluid situation'
Mr Semper had been "offering no resistance" to PC Green at the time, and "certainly none that would justify the use of the very significant force" against a detained person "who had little prospect of defending himself", said Mr Mullarkey.
PC Green, told investigators he had "literally seconds" to respond to "a fluid situation".
He said Miss Harrison's behaviour "had escalated quickly".
He added: "I turned to Semper. I went to take hold of him and as I did, he tensed his arm up and moved his arm upwards.
"I honestly believed that Semper was going to assault me in a bid to escape. I delivered a single punch to the face with my right hand."
The hearing, held in Goole, East Yorkshire, continues.
