Scunthorpe man jailed for firing a gun during a police chase
- Published
A man has been jailed for 17 years for firing a gun during a police chase.
Jamie Burke, 30, was being pursued by an undercover officer in Scunthorpe in July 2021 when he opened fire with a handgun.
He was cleared of the attempted murder of a police officer at a trial at Hull Crown Court in February.
Burke was found guilty of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life. He also pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited firearm.
The court heard that Burke, of no fixed abode, was spotted acting suspiciously in the Normanby Road area of the town.
PC Zak Meadows, who was on plain-clothes patrol in an unmarked car, got out of his vehicle and gave chase when Burke ran off.
Video footage from PC Meadows' body camera showed that during the pursuit, Burke produced a handgun from a bag and fired a single shot.
Firearms experts said the weapon was fully functional with five live rounds still in the chamber, the trial jury was told.
Passing sentence at Hull Crown Court, Judge John Thackray QC said that despite Burke's acquittal of the charge of attempted murder he was satisfied that "the defendant intended to shoot the officer".
"The defendant was clearly carrying a lethal and loaded firearm with the intention of using it on that day," he added.
"It was only good fortune the bullet discharged missed the officer."
The court heard that the shooting had left PC Meadows suffering from panic attacks and requiring counselling.
"The incident will stay with him for the rest of his life," Judge Thackray said
"It is unlikely he will ever recover from the psychological effects."
The judge described Burke as a risk to the public and handed him a five year extended licence on top of the prison sentence.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.