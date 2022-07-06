Hull public health boss gives face mask advice as Covid cases rise
A senior public health official in Hull has said it is "reasonable" for people to wear face coverings again, as the country sees a surge in Covid cases.
James Crick, public health consultant for Hull City Council, said the rise, though expected, is concerning.
He said he supported the wearing of face coverings in enclosed spaces.
Mr Crick said: "Given the rising number of cases, it's absolutely reasonable for people to do so."
UK Covid infections are up by about a third, according to the latest weekly Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.
Around 2.3m people in the UK had coronavirus in the week ending 24 June, up by 600,000 from the week before.
In England, almost 9,000 hospital beds were taken up with Covid patients on 30 June, a doubling of admissions since the start of the month.
Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital have more than 100 patients with Covid - five needing ventilation. This figure includes patients also admitted for other medical needs.
Mr Crick said: "When you have a lot of people infected, you are going to have more people ending up in hospital.
"I am absolutely concerned that we have people in hospital who are seriously ill, or potentially seriously ill, with Covid-19."
The increases are said to be driven by new sub-variants Omicron BA4 and BA5. There is no sign that they are any more deadly but they do seem to spread more easily.
Geoff Barnes, deputy director of public health in North East Lincolnshire, has also endorsed the wearing of face coverings in crowded spaces.
Mr Crick urged anyone who has yet to take up their offer of a vaccine to do so.
