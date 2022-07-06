Hull FC: New rugby league hub a landmark moment for club
- Published
A new £1.5m rugby league facility could more than double participation in the sport in Hull within five years, Hull FC and the University of Hull say.
The "hub" will provide a new training base for the Black & Whites and give students the chance to work in sports science, coaching, and analysis.
Hull FC Chief Executive James Clark described it as a "landmark moment".
It is hoped the centre will "inspire a legacy for rugby league in the city" and boost player numbers by 110%.
The hub, which has also received financial help from Hull City Council, will be used by the club's various teams and support Hull FC's Community Foundation initiatives.
Commenting on the plans, Mr Clark said: "This is a landmark moment for our club that has been years in the planning, as we strive to better ourselves on and off the field.
"We can finally boast international standard facilities and programmes across our entire club, but also create a lasting legacy at the very heart of our local community and grassroots rugby league which epitomises the hallmarks of Hull FC."
He added that the facility, which includes medical rooms, a video analysis suite and a clubhouse for players and spectators, would provide "an unrivalled opportunity" for young rugby players in this city.
Steve Curtis, Head of Sport at University of Hull, said the partnership would create some "truly exceptional opportunities" for students.
"We're proud of our history of raising education aspirations through sport and through this partnership, both Hull FC and the university will be able to continue on that path on a greater scale," he added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk