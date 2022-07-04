Dozens without NHS orthodontist as Bridlington practice closes
- Published
Dozens of young people have been left without an NHS orthodontist since the closure of an East Yorkshire practice.
About 80 people have been affected since the Bridlington Orthodontics Centre shut in April.
Savannah, 17, said without regular appointments her braces had begun "cutting into my gums" and "my teeth are doing what they want".
Mydentist said it closed the centre due to recruitment issues and hoped to move NHS patients to a practice in Beverley.
NHS England said it is looking for a new treatment provider in Bridlington.
A-Level student Savannah said she needed regular appointments to make sure her braces, which were fitted last year, are working correctly.
"The wire expands over time, so they have to trim it down every six weeks," she said.
"The wire is cutting into my gums. it's just like a metal stabbing everyday.
"The initial idea was to get my two front teeth, the gap closed. It was all closed in January, February and now because of the missed appointments it's going back to normal."
Savannah's mother, Lou, said despite weeks of emails and calls they have been unable to find a NHS or private orthodontist in East Yorkshire who will take them on.
Mydentist, said staff had "worked hard" to complete as many open courses of treatment as possible before the practice closed and that it had "made an offer to the NHS to continue any unfinished patient treatment at our nearby Beverley practice".
NHS England has not commented specifically on why it has not taken up the company's offer to transfer patients.
In a statement it said: "In the event that patient care needs to be transferred to a new orthodontic provider, patients will be individually informed and NHS England will work with the existing practice, and the new provider to make the transfer of care as smooth as possible."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.