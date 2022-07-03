Hull FC rugby legend Mick Crane dies
Former Hull FC legend and Hall of Fame member Mick Crane has died, the club has confirmed.
Calling him "one of the greatest to pull on the black and white shirt", the rugby league club said he made 359 appearances, scoring 98 tries.
Crane, who was a standout player in the 1970s and 80s, died on Saturday.
As well as playing for Hull FC, he played for Leeds and Hull KR in the late 70s, rejoining Hull in 1981 to spend another seven seasons there.
Crane became a member of the club's 1982 Challenge Cup and 1983 Rugby League Championship-winning sides.
He was one of only 19 players in club history to surpass 350 appearances, the club said.
A statement on Hull FC's website said: "A legendary character amongst teammates and supporters, Crane will be greatly missed by all those who knew, loved, and supported him.
"The thoughts of everyone at Hull FC are with Mick's family and friends at this difficult time."
As tributes poured in for the much-loved player, Hull KR tweeted: "The Robins send their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former player and cross-city legend, Mick Crane following his passing last night.
"Rest in peace, Mick."
Hull FC fan Trevor Gibbons added: "Aww no not Mick Crane! A rugby league wayward genius and a delight to have watched for #HullFC.
"Part of my teenage years at the Boulevard gone. Condolences to his family. RIP."
