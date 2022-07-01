Bridlington to host first ever Pride event
- Published
A seaside town's first ever Pride event is taking place this weekend.
Bridlington in East Yorkshire will host free activities all day at the Spa theatre and conference centre on Saturday.
Organisers say the family-friendly event will include live entertainment, art exhibitions and a dog show.
There will be council-run sports events held on the town's South Beach as well as an art exhibition at a local gallery.
The event, which celebrates LBGTQ+ communities in the town and across East Yorkshire, is being supported by a grant from East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
Doors open at 12:00 BST and the events at Bridlington Spa run until 19:00.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.