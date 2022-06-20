Daniel Thomas: Kieran Scott in court charged with murder
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found with fatal injuries in a street in Hull.
Daniel Thomas, 53, also known as Mark, died in hospital after being found hurt on Sherburn Street at about 17:30 BST on 14 June.
Kieran Scott, 19, of no fixed abode, did not enter a plea during a short appearance at Hull Magistrates' Court.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday 22 June.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.