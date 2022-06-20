Grimsby art college fire: Three teenagers arrested over arson
Three teenagers have been arrested over a fire at a Grade II listed former art college.
The derelict Grimsby Art College on Eleanor Street caught fire on Sunday at about 17:15 BST.
A trio of young people chased from the red-brick building were arrested on suspicion of arson, Humberside Police said.
They were later released under investigation. Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.
Eleanor Street was closed to traffic from Hainton Avenue to Heneage Road while fire crews damped down.
The building opened as Wintringham Grammar School in 1895 and later became Grimsby Municipal College, which closed in 1994.
Humberside Police asked people to avoid the area if possible.
