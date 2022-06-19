Daniel Thomas: Murder charge after man found in Hull street
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after another man was found injured in a Hull street.
Kieran Scott, 19, of Homethorpe, is in custody ahead of a court appearance on Monday, Humberside Police said.
It comes after 53-year-old Daniel Thomas, known as Mark, died after being found injured on Sherburn Street at about 17:30 BST on Tuesday.
A second man, arrested in connection with the incident, has been released with no further action, police added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.