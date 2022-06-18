Murder arrests after man found injured in Hull street
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found injured in a Hull street.
The victim was injured at about 17:30 BST on Tuesday on Sherburn Street and later died in hospital, Humberside Police said.
Officers were called to the street following reports of concern for a man's safety, a spokesperson added.
"We believe this to be an isolated incident," Det Insp Nicole Elliot said, adding there was no risk to the public.
"Those living in the area will continue to see an increased number of officers over the coming days as we carry out inquiries and provide reassurance to residents and the local community."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.