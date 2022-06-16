Man shot by police as officers injured in Scunthorpe
A man has been shot by police after two officers were seriously injured.
A member of the public called 999 to report the man carrying weapons at an address on Theodore Road, Scunthorpe, at 18:30 BST on Wednesday night.
Humberside Police said he was shot and taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
The injured officers were also taken to hospital and are being supported by the force, Deputy Chief Constable Paul Anderson said.
"All their colleagues who attended the incident" were also receiving support, he said.
Police remain at the scene on Theodore Road, he added.
Humberside Police said a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.
