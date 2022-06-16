Smith & Nephew: Hull Labour group asks government to step in
Hull City Council's Labour group is putting forward an emergency motion opposing Smith & Nephew's plan to leave the city after 160 years.
The medical equipment maker has decided to relocate to a new £80m site in Melton, East Yorkshire, eight miles (13km) from its current home.
Labour called the move a "body blow to the local economy" and said there was space close to the existing site.
Smith & Nephew said it was unable to find an appropriate site in the city.
The firm employs 800 people and has been based in Hull since it was was founded in 1856.
The Labour group has called on the government to "live up to levelling up promises" and to intervene.
The matter is due to be discussed by the Liberal Democrat-controlled local authority during a full council meeting on Thursday.
Daren Hale, St Andrews and Docklands ward councillor and former Labour leader of Hull City Council, called the move "the exact opposite of levelling up".
"The Labour group believes that the relocation of Smith & Nephew outside Hull is a body blow to the local economy," he said.
"It is also really bad news for many local workers who may not be able to travel eight miles each way every day - even employees with their own transport face significantly increased travel costs."
He added: "I believe there is more than enough available land in very close proximity to the existing site and this has been a topic of discussion for several years".
'Optimistic' on jobs
Mike Ross, Liberal Democrat leader of Hull City Council, previously said he would have preferred the company remained within the city, but he was "optimistic the new location - just a few minutes up the road - means our residents will be able to keep their jobs".
A Smith & Nephew spokesperson said: "[We] worked closely with Hull City Council but we were unable to find an appropriate site within the city, with Melton West business park being identified as the closest available suitable location.
"Smith & Nephew is committed to continuing to work with the council and other stakeholders regarding future options for the current site."
A government spokesperson said: "The government is investing in Hull with over £19m through the levelling up fund to support regeneration of the city.
"Hull has also benefitted from over £141m of local growth funding to support businesses, improve infrastructure and enhance skills across the Humber."
