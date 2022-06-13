Humber Bridge: Engineers to walk cables during inspection
A team of engineers will walk along the cables of the Humber Bridge this week as they carry out an inspection.
The board which looks after the Grade I-listed structure said drivers might see work happening above them but they should not be alarmed.
While the inspection takes place, there will be no impact on traffic with the 1.4 mile (2.2km) long carriageways remaining open.
The miles of cables are to be inspected from Monday until Friday.
The bridge, which is the longest single-span suspension bridge in the UK, connects Hessle in East Yorkshire with Barton-upon-Humber in North Lincolnshire, across the Humber Estuary.
The concrete towers are 155.5m (510 ft) tall with enough wire forming the cables in the bridge to go around the Moon more than six times, the board said.
