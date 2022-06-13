Corey Dobbe: Moise Djuku wanted year on from fatal Hull stabbing
A detective hunting a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Hull man exactly a year ago has said he is confident they will find him.
Corey Dobbe, 23, was found injured on Harleston Close, on the night of 13 June 2021 and died a short time later.
Moise Djuku has been the focus of a year-long manhunt, with a £5,000 reward being offered to help locate him.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said he believes Mr Djuku holds "crucial information" into what happened.
Images of Mr Djuku have been released by Humberside Police as they try to track him down, "I'm confident that someone out there knows where he is," said Mr Curtis.
"It's a challenge and frustrating, but more of a frustration for the family," he added, saying the force wanted to see justice for Corey and his family.
The public had been "brilliant" with information, he added, but was calling for the "one person with one golden nugget of information to break the case" to come forward.
"There is a substantial cash reward for [Moise Djuku's] arrest."
Humberside Police said officers thought someone was helping Mr Djuku to stay under the radar to avoid detection but ultimately there will be justice for Corey's family.
"We react to every piece of information that comes in. That's all we can do is just keep on going, keep the grind," Mr Curtis added.
