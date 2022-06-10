Former Grimsby PC Kate Elston sentenced over misconduct
A former police officer who admitted passing confidential information to a member of the public has been given a suspended prison term.
Kate Elston, a PC with Humberside Police at the time of her arrest in October 2020, previously pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office.
At Leeds Crown Court, she was given a six-month sentence suspended for two years.
She was also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.
Elston had passed information from a police briefing during the course of her duties between February 2019 and September 2020, police said.
Det Sup Matt Baldwin, said it had been "a troubling case where highly confidential information had been shared."
"Breaches of this nature are always viewed with utmost seriousness as the impact they have on investigations can be significant", he added.
In addition to her sentence Elston has been placed on the College of Policing Barred List, which means she would be unable to work for any other police force in the country.
She was dismissed from Humberside Police at a Misconduct hearing held in November 2021.
