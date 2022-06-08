Scunthorpe: Firefighters tackle large blaze at British Steel plant

The fire broke out at the site at about 14:20 BST on Wednesday

Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at British Steel's site in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire.

Humberside Fire and Rescue crews attended the blaze at the Brigg Road plant at about 14:20 BST on Wednesday.

The fire was believed to have started in an external transformer at the plant, with oil being set alight.

There were no reports of any injuries, the fire service said. At its height, local residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

A spokesperson for the fire service said crews had assisted an internal team at British Steel to bring the incident to a "swift resolution".

