Hike in bus lane fines criticised by council leader
A recent hike in bus lane fines was "disgraceful" during the current cost of living crisis, a council leader has said.
Hull Council leader Mike Ross said the authority could not stop the rise from £60 to £70 which came in on 31 May.
The Department for Transport said the rise in fine rates will cut traffic and deter unsafe drivers.
The government has introduced a UK-wide rate, charging drivers £35 if they pay their fine within 21 days.
But the rate rises to the full £70 up to 28 days, after which drivers have to pay £105 within 14 days or face further penalties.
Drivers also lose the right to appeal after 28 days. But Mr Ross said the hikes were "unfair, badly timed, and ill-judged, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"We are in the middle of a cost of living crisis and yet this government chooses to hike bus lane fines with no consultation with the people of Hull."
It was "disgraceful", he added.
In the House of Lords, Transport Minister Charlotte Vere said the price rise was to bring bus lane fines in line with penalties for higher parking offences.
The government also plans to allow councils to fine drivers more for offences such as stopping in a box junction.
Hull City Council has not yet made a decision on applying further fines and an application would not be made without first having a public consultation, a spokesperson said.
