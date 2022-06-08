The playful puppy winning the hearts of Hull's homeless
By Kevin Shoesmith
BBC News
- Published
A playful puppy is proving to be the perfect ice-breaker to win the hearts of Hull's homeless.
Zeph, a three-month-old Coton de Tuléar, is Emmaus Hull's latest recruit, helping put rough-sleepers at ease, which then allows his owner Casey Fawcett to strike up conversations.
Mr Fawcett has wasted no time in introducing his four-legged colleague.
He said: "Zeph has been out twice with me. People love making a fuss of him. He's such a friendly puppy."
Already, Zeph is said to be excelling at getting people to "open up", just as his owner had hoped he would.
Mr Fawcett, the charity's outreach team leader, explained that rough-sleepers can often feel overwhelmed when approached by a stranger, even a representative from a charity offering support.
"There's a risk of getting people's backs up by asking them questions about their health, any substance abuse they'd like dealing with... that kind of thing," he said.
"But Zeph is great at distracting. People will say, 'Ooh your dog is so cute. While they're petting Zeph, I get them talking."
In public, Zeph is the model employee.
Behind closed doors, however, Zeph is every inch the mischievous pup - a side of him that just adds to his appeal, said his owner.
"Like all puppies, he loves charging around the garden," said Mr Fawcett.
He added, though, that Zeph occasionally finds himself in the doghouse for "using the office as a toilet".
"We're working on that," added Mr Fawcett.
According to the Kennel Club, the Coton de Tuléar, so named after the city of Tuléar in Madagascar - is known for its "loyal, friendly and good-natured" temperament.
Launched in 2017, Emmaus Hull provides free accommodation and workshops for the homeless. Last month, the charity said there were between 15 and 20 rough-sleepers in Hull.
