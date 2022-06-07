East Yorkshire: Badger 'suffered for days' after being snared
A badger found with "deep and serious" injuries would have suffered for days after being snared, police have said.
The protected animal was found in an "emaciated state" on land off Bridlington Road in Skipsea, East Yorkshire, on 27 May.
Humberside Police said the sow later died despite the efforts of staff at Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue.
Badgers are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and Protection of Badgers Act.
Under the act, it is an offence to wilfully kill, injure or take a badger. The act outlaws the practice of snaring.
Police asked anyone with information to contact them.
