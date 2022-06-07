DadPad: App launched to help new dads prepare for parenthood
- Published
A new app designed to help new dads and dads-to-be prepare for the arrival of their babies has been launched.
DadPad was created to provide dads with knowledge and practical skills to help them and their newborns.
Launched by Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, it combines NHS and public health advice.
People living in Hull, East Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire and North Yorkshire can download it from their app stores.
It is hoped the app will give babies and their families the best start in life, providing new fathers with guidance on how to develop skills.
It includes how to hold your baby, how to support the mother during feeding and how to look after your mental health.
Developed and piloted by Inspire Cornwall in 2012, director Julian Bose said The DadPad was created because "babies don't come with a set of instructions".
"Dads told us there was important information they wanted to be given on what to expect and how to care for their baby."
The focus of the app is to engage dads and to ensure they are included, increasing their confidence as they begin fatherhood, creators said.
Dads living across East and North Yorkshire, including parts of Lincolnshire, can access the information with localised tips being displayed.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.