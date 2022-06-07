Grimsby Town promoted: Open-top bus tour to take place
Thousands of people are expected to turn out to celebrate Grimsby Town's promotion from the National League during their open-top bus tour later.
The Mariners were promoted to League Two following their play-off final win against Solihull Moors on Sunday.
An open-top bus tour is due to set off from Grimsby Town's Blundell Park at 17:00 BST ending with a civic reception at Grimsby Town Hall.
"We are absolutely thrilled," club chief executive Debbie Cook said.
The bus will leave the ground with officials and players from the club aboard.
Taking in parts of Cleethorpes and Grimsby, it will give fans the chance to see the players before arriving at the Town Hall Square at about 18:30.
Speeches will take place in front of gathered fans before players head into the town hall.
The route:
- Blundell Park along Grimsby Road to Isaacs Hill
- Right into A46 Clee Road/Weelsby Road
- Turn right at Nuns Corner into Bargate
- Right at Deansgate bridge
- Church Lane, Bethlehem Street and Osbourne Street
Roads near the town hall will be closed from 17:00, the club warned.
Mayor of North East Lincolnshire councillor Stephen Beasant congratulated the players and staff on their season: "What the club has achieved this season is fantastic," he said.
"The town is immensely proud of the way they've worked hard together to put themselves back in the football league."
Ms Cook said she could not underestimate what the promotion meant to fans.
"Our supporters, this community, have been incredible, and we want to celebrate that and thank the whole town."
