Platinum Jubilee: Humber flotilla sees 70 vessels sail down river

Richie Wills
Pleasure cruiser The Yorkshire Belle took part in the flotilla

Thousands of people gathered to watch a flotilla of 70 boats and ships sail down the Humber Estuary as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The fleet included a boat that took part in the Dunkirk rescue in World War Two, along with Humberside Police's brand new vessel.

Pleasure cruiser Yorkshire Belle also sailed in the group, which was treated to fireworks over the Humber Bridge.

There was also a flypast of two RAF Battle of Britain Spitfires.

Mandy West
The Spitfires, pictured here, were from the RAF Battle of Britain flight
Richie Wills
Vessel Superman joined in the celebrations

The flotilla was part of the Jubilee celebrations, which also had a beacon illuminated on the Hessle Foreshore.

Tugs which normally worked on the river joined in the impressive display, firing water high into the air.

An estimated 40,000 people watched the flotilla after it set off from Hull marina.

The parade of vessels reflected the history of shipping on the Humber, one skipper previously told the BBC.

Richie Wills
Fireworks were set off over the Humber Bridge

