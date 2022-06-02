Humber flotilla of 70 ships marks Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A flotilla of 70 boats is taking to the Humber Estuary as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The fleet includes one of the little ships that took part in the Dunkirk rescue in World War Two and Humberside Police's brand new boat.
Other ships include the Yorkshire Belle pleasure cruiser, tugs and a replica of Admiral Lord Nelson's ship, HMS Pickle.
There will also be a flypast of two Spitfires from the RAF Battle of Britain flight.
'Real story'
Bernie Rowe who is skippering the Mimosa said the parade reflected the history of shipping on the Humber.
"It's nice that it is a mixture of everything, he said.
"Keel-barges, trawlers, tugs and some navy vessels. So it's a real story of what happens on the Humber river as it is now."
The flotilla leaves Hull Marina at 19:00 BST and make its way to the Humber Bridge where a beacon is being lit on the Hessle foreshore.
