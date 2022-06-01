Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: Grimsby football trust chair recognised
A woman who spearheaded a campaign to help struggling families get to a play-off final has been recognised in the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours.
Kristine Green, chair of Grimsby Town supporters' trust, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to football in North East Lincolnshire.
As well as her work with Grimsby Town fans and her fundraising efforts, she also volunteers for a charity.
Ms Green, 37, said she felt humbled to receive the award.
Just this week, she helped launch a campaign to raise money to help some fans get to see Grimsby Town's National League promotion decider against Solihull Moors.
It followed a backlash over ticket pricing for the match, with the cost of adult tickets starting at £40.
Grimsby's Mariners Trust said it had since been inundated, with fans nationwide raising almost £24,000 to help out.
Ms Green, who also volunteers for the Friendship at Home charity in Grimsby, said the support had been "genuinely unbelievable".
She said receiving a BEM was "really humbling".
"It's really lovely to think the work you are doing is appreciated to such a level you are rewarded with something like this," she added.
Former England women's captain Carol Thomas, from East Yorkshire, has also been awarded a BEM in the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours for services to football.
Ms Thomas, who was the first English woman to be awarded 50 caps, said it "was nice to get some recognition after all the years of hard work we put in getting women's football where it is today".
Liz Hallett, 62, from Tickton in East Yorkshire, was another recipient of a BEM for services to the community.
At 18, Ms Hallett took over the running of the Swinemoor Brownie pack in Beverley, which had been in danger of closure.
She raised and arranged outings to the pantomime and the seaside, a first for some of the children.
She was also Brown Owl for 32 years and later ran the Tickton Rainbows and Brownies.
Ms Hallett has also raised over £40,000 for local charities.
Also in the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours, Amerigo Fragale, from Cowbit in Lincolnshire, and Kai Adegbembo, from Swanland, in East Yorkshire, were each appointed MBE for services to education.
Mr Fragale, 60, who is joint deputy head of governors at Spalding High School, was instrumental in the introduction of the anti-bullying Diana Award.
He has also been a committed fundraiser for leukaemia charities since 2001.
Meanwhile, Mr Adegbembo, 62, from East Yorkshire, is a former police officer and is currently chair of governors at Scarborough TEC.
He is also an associate lecturer at the University of Lincoln.
