Cancer patient in call for Evusheld Covid medicine
- Published
A cancer patient shielding from Covid has told of his frustration at being denied a drug for immune-supressed people.
Scott Brigden says Evusheld, which includes pre-formed antibodies, would allow him to "resume life".
The government said it had not been approved for the Omicron variant and needed "further testing".
Mr Brigden, 46, from Hedon, East Yorkshire, said: "I need this drug to starting living my life again."
Diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma in June 2021, the offshore oil worker has undergone chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.
Mr Brigden is taking the drug Ritiximab to prevent the cancer returning. However, he says he has been told this can prevent patients forming an antibody response to normal Covid vaccines.
Evusheld was developed by AstraZeneca for people with compromised immunity, or those for whom the normal vaccinations are not recommended.
It was approved for use by the government in March, but was reviewed after the Omicron variant emerged.
Earlier this week kidney transplant patient Brian Platts, 70, from Peterborough, told how he also wants access to Evusheld. Mr Platts' wife Natalie told the BBC the drug was "approved in this country, it's just the government hasn't bought any supplies yet....and that is really frustrating".
Mr Brigden's wife, Nikola, said she and her husband share their concerns.
She said: "We think it's all down to money. To have a diagnosis of lymphoma is stressful enough, but to then be told you have no protection against Covid because the government won't roll out the drug that will give you protection is equally devastating."
The couple's MP, Graham Stuart last week raised Mr Brigden's case in the House of Commons.
A Department for Health and Social Care spokesman said: "Those most at-risk from Covid are eligible to receive one of our life-saving antivirals if they catch the virus, and the UK has procured more doses per head than any other country in Europe."
He added that the government is awaiting results on Evusheld's effectiveness against Omicron.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.