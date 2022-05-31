Gary Butcher: Police hunt on-the-run sex offender
- Published
A convicted sex offender serving a life sentence has disappeared from an open prison in Lincolnshire.
Gary Butcher, 55, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston at 05:30 BST on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire Police said Butcher, who may have travelled to Leicestershire, was in prison for aggravated burglary.
He is described as being of a "stocky" build with a tattoo of a swallow on his right arm and a "Phillip-Trina" tattoo on his left arm.
Det Insp Paul Coleman said anyone with information should contact police immediately.
He added: "If you do see him, please do not approach him and instead call us on 101 and if it's an emergency, dial 999."
In February, another convicted sex offender, Paul Robson, 56, absconded from the same prison and was captured in Skegness after four days.
Robson, who fled on a prison bicycle, was serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint.
He was subsequently jailed for eight months after admitting a charge of absconding.
During the manhunt, Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness, said he hoped lessons could be learnt.
