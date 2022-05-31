Grimsby Town fans help to raise £15,000 in play-off final appeal
Grimsby Town supporters have helped to raise over £15,000 for families who cannot afford tickets for the National League play-off final.
The Mariners are set to play Solihull Moors in a promotion decider at West Ham's London Stadium on Sunday.
The appeal follows a backlash from fans over the cost of tickets for the game, with an adult ticket starting at £40.
The Mariners Trust said the cost had left some fans in a desperate situation.
According to the trust, which launched the fundraiser on Monday afternoon, a trip to the final could cost a family of four more than £300 if they travelled by coach.
"That's without any food or drink and all during a harsh cost of living crisis," a spokesperson said.
"We've seen already a number of fans despairing that they just cannot afford it, while others will use any means possible because not being there just isn't an option to them after a previous season of no football at all," they added.
To date, the campaign has raised more than £15,000, with American TV food show host Adam Richman, who became a shareholder in the club in 2020, among those offering their support.
As a proud @officialgtfc shareholder & sponsor of the Broadley Kings - In addition to the two Junior tickets my beloved @BroadleyFC is offering, I’d like to buy 2 adult & two junior tickets to help the #GTFC faithful make it to this important match!#MonTheBroadley#UTM#ForRich https://t.co/IMdDRkqqw9— Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) May 30, 2022
Fans from other clubs, including Bradford and Wrexham, who Grimsby beat 5-4 in a thrilling semi-final, have also donated, the trust's Kristine Green said.
She said it was an "amazing amount of money", which would be given to families to cover the cost of the tickets and help towards transport.
Some of the money will also go towards helping families in Solihull, she added.
National Lottery operator, Camelot, has donated 500 tickets for community groups and more concession tickets have also been made available following discussions between Grimsby Town and the National League.
"We'd like to thank the National League and staff at the London Stadium for their cooperation and for working quickly to resolve this situation for our fans, and everyone who donated to the Mariners Trust's appeal," a spokesperson for the club said.
The National League has defended its ticket pricing for Sunday's play-off final, with adult prices for the match ranging from £40 to £45.
In response to the backlash, National League chief Executive Mark Ives told BBC Sport that ticket prices had decreased from last year.
"One hundred percent of any profits from the game will be redistributed to member clubs," he added.
Officials said in a tweet they were "in contact with both clubs to see how we can help".
We completely understand the fans' frustration with ticket pricing for the National League Promotion Final. We are in contact with both clubs to see how we can help.— Vanarama (@Vanarama) May 31, 2022
Solihull Moors are aiming to reach the Football League for the first time. Grimsby are aiming to return at the first attempt following their relegation from League Two last season.
