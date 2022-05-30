Family agree settlement with Humberside Police over cemetery death
The family of a woman who froze to death in a cemetery after a failed police search has agreed a settlement claim with Humberside Police.
The force was called to Hull's Western Cemetery after Jacqueline Parsons, 56, injured herself falling from her bike in October 2018.
A passer-by called the police from home as he did not have a mobile and feared she would be locked in overnight.
Ms Parsons' body was found the next day by a member of the public.
Following the initial call at about 16.45 GMT on 27 October 2018, the incident had been logged as urgent, but according to the solicitors who acted for the family, it took until 18:20 for two Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) to be dispatched to assist a woman described as being under the influence.
The dispatcher said that only a "quick area search" was required given the time which had passed since the initial call without any further reports, Hudgell Solicitors said.
An inquest into Ms Parsons' death was told that at no point did the officers leave their vehicle and the search was called off about 10 minutes after it began on the basis she had not been found.
It ruled that freezing overnight temperatures, the alcohol in her system and the injury to her ankle from falling off her bike had all contributed to her death.
Ms Parsons' body was discovered the next day, almost 17 hours after the initial call was made.
Adam Biglin, from Hudgell Solicitors, described the search as "wholly inadequate in terms of both approach and attitude".
"At no point did the officers leave their police vehicle and they used torches that were not powerful enough to carry out a proper search.
"Nor did they make any attempt to check that Jacqueline had retuned home safe, given that they had been provided with her name and address by the man who called to report that she needed help," he said.
"The police failed to do their job of investigating and instead made a number of assumptions. These assumptions, and failings to follow proper procedures, proved fatal," he added.
Her brother, Stephen, 64, said he'd been left angry at the "basic failings" and had taken legal action to ensure lessons were learned.
"Still to this day I can't come to terms with the fact that Jacqueline would still be here if the police had just done their jobs and done a proper search of the area," he said.
Humberside Police's Dep Ch Con Paul Anderson said: "We have agreed a settlement with the family following a claim that was received on conclusion of the inquest in 2020.
"Jacqueline Parson's death was a terribly tragic incident and our thoughts and condolences remain with her family and loved ones."
"On conclusion of the inquest we further looked at lessons to be learned and have already implemented additional training for officers and staff to prevent any unnecessary distress or worry and to assist should there ever be this type of incident across our force area again," he added.
