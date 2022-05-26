Puffins Galore: Arts trail seeks volunteers to keep sculptures 'spick and span'

Puffins Galore
More than 40 puffin sculptures will be painted and installed across the region

More than 40 giant puffins will form part of an East Yorkshire arts trail due to open in July.

The painted fibreglass sculptures will be sited between Bempton and Kilnsea as well as in Bridlington, Hornsea, Withernsea and Hull.

The Puffins Galore project aims to attract visitors to the coast while highlighting the threats to wildlife.

Organisers have appealed for volunteers to help the birds stay "spick and span" once installed.

Project director Rick Welton said the helpers would be an "essential part" of the scheme, which opens on July 2.

He added: "Forty-two puffins will be dotted around the county and Puffin Pal volunteers will be asked to visit their puffin each week."

Sam Aston / RSPB
It is hoped the project will lead to an influx of visitors and raise awareness of the threats to coastal wildlife

The birds have been sponsored by local businesses, with each being hand-decorated by various artists and groups.

They will be auctioned in November to raise money for the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, RSPB, Hornsea Inshore Rescue and the RNLI.

Until then, "we want them to look their best", Mr Welton added.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The trail follows similar schemes in the region, including "Larkin with Toads" and "A Moth for Amy", and is supported by Yorkshire Coast BID and Visit East Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Coast BID's chief executive Kerry Carruthers said: "We know how successful these projects can be in attracting people to an area and the positive impact they can have.

"[It] will be a great opportunity to have fun, get involved and be part of a project that will bring enjoyment to visitors and residents alike," she added.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics