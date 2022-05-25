M62 Ouse Bridge repairs extended after new damage found
- Published
Drivers already affected by bridge repair work on the M62 face more delays after further problems were found.
Two lanes of the eastbound carriageway of the Ouse Bridge, near Goole, were closed in April after damage to a bridge joint was discovered.
But the third lane of that carriageway has now also been closed after another joint was found to have deteriorated, meaning extra work is needed.
Eastbound drivers must use a contraflow lane, National Highways said.
Increased traffic using the third lane of the eastbound carriageway during the recent repairs had caused concrete under a bridge joint to deteriorate, a spokesperson said.
Phil Jepps, from National Highways, said: "As safety is our key priority we have closed that lane, meaning all eastbound traffic is now using the contraflow lane on the westbound carriageway."
The whole of the eastbound carriageway of the M62 has now been closed for about three miles in the Ouse Bridge area between junction 36 and junction 37 at Howden.
Drivers travelling east who wanted to leave the motorway at junction 37 would be diverted via junction 38 at North Cave, National Highways said.
Motorists have been told to expect delays and have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
It was not clear when all lanes of the eastbound carriageway would be fully reopened, a National Highways spokesperson said.
